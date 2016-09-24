Army and National Disaster Response Force begin rescue, relief work in rain-hit Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Sep 24 : Army and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams were pressed into service on Saturday for rescue and relief work in the rain-affected parts of Greater Hyderabad, as continuing rain added to people’s woes.

The army and NDRF personnel swung into action in the worst-affected areas of Begumpet, Nizampet, Hakimpet and Alwal, where dozens of residential areas remained under water for the fourth consecutive day.

Four columns of army have been deployed in the affected areas. It has also set up a control room at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) office.

According to a defence statement, the army, in coordination with the GHMC and NDRF officials, is closely monitoring the situation on the ground round the clock.

“Army columns are already on track to provide relief material and medical aid in the slum areas of Alwal. Other columns of the army have been kept on standby, to be deployed when required,” said the statement.

There was no respite for flooded residential colonies in Alwal, Kukatpally, Miyapur, Nizampet and Begumpet, as rain continued to lash the city since Friday night.

Locals saved 40 children when a school bus was stuck in flood water in Dharaninagar in Kukatpally on Saturday morning. The driver ignored the warning and tried to pass through the flood water, according to eye witnesses.

The children belonged to a private school, which was open despite the government declaring a two-day holiday for all educational institutions in the city.

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari said action would be taken against the schools, which were open despite the government orders.

Meanwhile, people in inundated areas are facing shortage of food, drinking water and other essential items. Some non-governmental organisations were seen distributing food, milk and water packets.

Over 200 apartments in Bhandari Layout in Nizampet on the city’s outskirts remained inundated for the fourth day. Many residents, the majority of them techies, have vacated the flats and moved to safer places.

Minister for Municipal Administration K.T. Rama Rao and other state ministers and officials of the GHMC visited some of the areas late Friday night and Saturday morning.

With the met office forecasting more rain over the next two days, the administration is on alert. Six teams of the NDRF, each comprising 40 personnel, have reached the city for rescue and relief operations.