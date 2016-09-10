Army back in Kashmir’s crisis zone after 2 years

Srinagar, Sep 10: For the first time since 2014, the army took up positions in rural areas of four trouble-tossed South Kashmir districts of Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam and Anantnag, which witnessed the bulk of violence in the last two months, accounting for more than 50 of the 70 deaths.

Army chief Gen Dalbir Singh Suhag reviewed the security situation in the four worst-affected districts, asking jawans to remain vigilant towards the needs of the administration seeking to regain order after weeks of violence and protests that have left thousands of people and security personnel wounded.