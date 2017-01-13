Army Chief Bipin Rawat defends operation ‘cold start’, asserts future wars will be short, intense

New Delhi, January 13: Newly appointed Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Friday defended the “cold start” doctrine by saying that offence is the best defence adding that future wars will be short and intense.

“There is a saying that offence is the best defence. We are committed to peace and tranquillity and to keep it there has to be an element of offence in our defence,” he said.

General Rawat also added that weaknesses have to be overcome and this can only happen if the strategy for doing so is accepted.

“Future wars will be short and intense. Here you have to be prepared to move fast. Acknowledging that it is also to communicate to commander’s that in what way they have to be prepared. Also, weaknesses have to be overcome and this can only happen if you accept the strategy,” he added.

Responding to the adoption of surgical strike as part of operational doctrine, General Rawat said, “We(Indian Army) are committed to peace and tranquillity and same has been offered to our adversary. If this offer is not accepted then this (Surgical strike) method of operational execution will continue.”

Cold start doctrine is a part of the army’s effort to develop a useable, conventional retaliatory option that punishes Pakistan for terrorist attacks against India without triggering wider conventional or nuclear escalation.

In its more aggressive formulation, it was believed the aim was to create division-sized formations that could rapidly mobilise and carry out short-notice, retaliatory offensives of limited duration to quickly seize and hold Pakistani territory, while simultaneously pursuing narrow enough objectives to deny Islamabad a justification to escalate the conflict by opening additional conventional fronts or to employ nuclear weapons.(ANI)