Army chief felicitates national bravery awardees

New Delhi, Jan 19 (IANS) Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Thursday felicitated the winners of National Bravery Awards, an official said.

“Interacting with the children at the Ministry of Defence, the Army chief exhorted them to continue doing well in life, work hard and be a role model for others. Many of the children expressed their desire to join the Army,” a Defence Ministry statement said.

This year, 11 girls and 14 boys, including four posthumous awardees, will be presented the awards on Republic Day eve by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and they will also take part in the Republic Day parade riding gaily caparisoned elephants.

The National Bravery Award Scheme was initiated by the Indian Council of Child Welfare (ICCW) to felicitate children who perform outstanding acts of bravery and meritorious service.

Since their inception in 1957, the awards have been given to 945 children, including 276 girls.

–IANS

