Army Chief General Bipin Rawat reaches Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar/Jammu and Kashmir, June 1: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat reached Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, where he is likely to hold a conclave of the senior Army officers about the security scenario in the Valley.

Two terrorists were killed earlier in the day in a joint operation by the Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and police in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore district.

Today again, the Pakistani Army initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics, 82 mm and 120 mm mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Naushera and Krishna Ghati sectors, to which the Indian Army posts retaliated strongly.

Terrorists yesterday hurled a grenade at a Police party near Jammu and Kashmir Bank in Sopore.

As many as four police personnel were injured in the incident.

Since the end of October 2016, armed robbers have struck at various branches of banks in Jammu and Kashmir, looting nearly Rs. 92 lakh in 13 separate attacks.

There have been four incidents in four days this month, beginning with the bloody attack on a cash van on May 1 during which militants shot dead five policemen and two bank security guards, and including two attacks in two hours in adjacent villages in Pulwama.

The incidents coincide with the spike in militancy and mass protests that followed the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen militant Burhan Wani last July. (ANI)