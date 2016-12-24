Army Chief General Dalbir Singh visits violence-hit Manipur

Imphal, Dec 24: Army Chief General Dalbir Singh Suhag today visited violence-hit Manipur to review the security situation.

The Imphal valley has been simmering due to violence since the Congress-led government declared the creation of seven new districts — Jiribam, Kangpokpi, Tengoupal, Pharzol, Kakching, Noney and Kamjongin.

A blockade has been called by the Nagas to oppose the decision to create Sadar Hills (Kangpokpi) and Jiribam as full-fledged districts. The UNC said this would bifurcate the ancestral lands of the Nagas living in Manipur.

In an agitation launched on November 1, the UNC announced an indefinite economic blockade on the Imphal-Dimapur (NH 2) and Imphal-Jiribam (NH 37) highway.