Army conducts search operation in Uri, Nowgam sectors

Srinagar, Sep 21: The counter-infiltration operations along the Line of Control in Kashmir today entered the second day even as the Army conducted a search to recover bodies of terrorists killed in the failed infiltration bids in Nowgam and Uri sectors.

“The operations along the LoC in Uri and Naugam sectors continue,” an Army spokesman said. One soldier was killed yesterday as Army foiled two infiltration bids in the two sectors of Kashmir. While bodies of militants have been spotted nearly 300 meters short of the Line of the Control, a search is on in neighbouring areas to find out if there are more casualties on ultras’ side, official sources said. About 15 terrorists had attempted to cross the Line of Control, the sources said.