Army Depot tragedy: PM Modi offers condolences, asks Parrikar to take stock

May 31, 2016 | By :

New Delhi, May 31 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called on Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar to take stock of the deadly inferno at the Central Ammunition Depot in Wardha, Maharasthra, in which 15 Defence Security Corps (DSC) jawans and two officers were killed.

“I pray that those who are injured recover quickly. Have asked RM @manoharparrikar to visit the spot & take stock of the situation. Pained by loss of lives caused by a fire at central ammunition depot in Pulgaon, Maharashtra. My thoughts are with the bereaved families,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

Echoing similar sentiments, Congress President Sonia Gandhi expressed shock and deep anguish at deaths of jawans and officers in the fire.

“Extending her condolences to the family members of the deceased, Smt. Gandhi hoped that the injured were being taken care of and ample efforts were being undertaken to limit and control damage,” the party said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said that the fire has been brought under control.

“It is an unfortunate incident and we have suffered huge loss of lives and property. I have directed district officials to extend whatever help possible,” Fadnavis told ANI.

The incident took place in the wee hours of morning today as a fire broke out in the depot storing ammunition.

15 DSC jawans and two officers were killed and 17 jawans and two officers are injured, in which some are critical.

The main site of the inferno, which is a shed which caught on fire, has been extinguished.

However, secondary fire and explosions has not been ruled out and precautions are being taken to control the fire.

