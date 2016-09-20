Army foils infiltration bid in Uri sector, kills ten terrorists

Srinagar, September 20: Army foils infiltration bid in Uri sector. Indian Army killed 10 out of 15 terroriststerrorists.

10 of the 15 terrorists trying to cross over to the Indian side from Pakistan have been killed by the Army on Tuesday afternoon at Lachipura area of Uri sector in Jammu-Kashmir. The encounter comes just days after four terrorists attacked an Army camp in Uri sector and killed 18 jawans, reports indianexpress.com.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the terrorists attack at Uri will not go unpunished. He chaired a high-level meeting on Monday to discuss the next course of action. The meeting, attended by Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, heard from National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Army chief General Dalbir Singh on possible long-term options to retaliate against jihadist logistics and the Pakistani military infrastructure. The Prime Minister briefed President Pranab Mukherjee on the discussions late Monday.

Sources said that the government is mulling options on how to tackle Pakistan. The plan to mount a concerted global effort to isolate the neighbouring country is believed to one of the options. Top Army commanders have cautioned the government against rash military action as the Pakistani Army have reportedly fortified their defences, and an attack from the Indian side of the border has been termed risky.

In a diplomatic move to corner Pakistan, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swarajis likely to raise the issue at the United Nation General Assembly in her speech on September 26.

Meanwhile, Pakistani Rangers have violated the 2003 ceasefire agreement along the international boundary and the LoC — the de facto border that divides Jammu and Kashmir between the two neighbours.

“There has been a ceasefire violation in Uri sector – small arms,” a Defence spokesman said in Srinagar. “It has not been intense or continuous firing from across. We are trying to ascertain details and will let you know”.

He said the firing from across the Line of Control took place between 1.10 pm and 1.30 pm. The official said while there were no reports of any casualty in the firing, further details of the incident were awaited.