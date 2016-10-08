Army foils infiltration bid in Naugam, four terrorists killed

Srinagar, Oct 08: Four terrorists were eliminated by Army on the Line of Control while trying to infiltrate in Naugam sector on October 6, Army’s Northern Command said on Saturday.

Four AK 47 rifles with 16 magazines, 349 rounds of ammunition, a GPS device and a radio set, two wire cutters, clothing and eatables, one samsung mobile and a first-aid kit were recovered from the killed terrorists.

Hand grenades and UBGL grenades have Pakistani ordnance factory markings, the army said.

Pak origin markings are also seen on eatables and medicines recovered.

