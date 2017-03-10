Army handling Sahayak System complaint: Manohar Parrikar

New Delhi, March 10: Assuring that the police are investigating the mysterious death of Lance Naik Roy Mathew, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar on Friday said the army has been working towards a solution to ensure complaints regarding the Sahayak system are addressed.

“Army has been told to work out a mechanism to ensure the particular complaint (Sahayak system) is addressed,” said Parrikar during the Budget Session.

Earlier on March 5, Parrikar on Sunday said any comment on the issue may impact the investigation.

Talking to the media here, Parrikar said, “If I make any comment it may impact the investigation. The Army has made it clear that they also want an investigation.”

Roy Mathew was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his barrack in Maharashtra’s Deolali Cantonment only a few days after he accused senior officers of harassment.

According to the family members of the deceased soldier, he often complained to his wife about the alleged ‘servitude’ prevailing in the unit.

Often junior level employees were forced to do domestic work at officer’s residences.

According to the police, a note by Roy Mathew and his diary was found which will be handed over to the family after official formalities and inquiries are completed.

(ANI)