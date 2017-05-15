Army Jawan commits suicide after shooting himself in Jammu and Kashmir

Reasi/Jammu and Kashmir, May 15: In a shocking incident, an Army jawan committed suicide at Uniform Force Headquarters here, late last night.

The 32-year old jawan used his service weapon and fatally shot himself.

Meanwhile, a FIR has been lodged in the Reasi Police Station and an investigation has been launched into the matter.

Earlier on May 12, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan Anil Kumar of 35 Battalion allegedly committed suicide inside a paramilitary force training center in Humhama area of Budgam district.

Reportedly, he was found dead by his colleagues inside his room at the Regional Training Centre of the CRPF. (ANI)