Army jawan injured in encounter with terrorists in Kashmir’s Qazigund

Cordon laid in Anantnag over reports of hiding terrorists
Army jawan injured in encounter with terrorists in  Kashmir's Qazigund.

Qazigund/Jammu and Kashmir, December 4: An Army jawan was injured in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Qazigund, on Monday.

Earlier, there were reports about terrorists attacking an army convoy that was heading towards Srinagar.

Reportedly, the area has been cordoned off by the security forces.

Earlier on November 30, the security forces killed four terrorists in two separate encounters in Budgam and Sopore districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

