Army pays tributes to braveheart

Srinagar , Sep 22: The army paid homage to Havaldar Madan Lal, who laid down his life while foiling an infiltration bid in Nowgam sector of north Kashmir. Lal led his team in the operation that foiled an infiltration bid by armed terrorists on Tuesday.

The army had foiled two infiltration bids in Nowgam and Uri sectors of Kashmir on that day. At a wreath laying ceremony at Badami Bagh Cantonment, Srinagar, Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen Satish Dua and other army personnel paid rich tributes to the 37-year-old martyr from the Dogra Regiment.
Madan Lal, who hailed from Gharota village in Pathankot, is survived by his wife Bhawna Devi and two children – a six-year-old daughter and a two-year-old son.
