Army says no war store materials used for Mumbai bridges

January 29, 2018 | By :
Army says no war store materials used for Mumbai bridges.

New Delhi, Jan 29: The Indian Army on Monday dismissed reports of them constructing three-foot overbridges (FOBs) in Mumbai with materials brought from a war store on the Indo-China border near Doklam.

“Statement that appeared in sections of media on January 28, that construction material used for the construction of Foot Over Bridges at Mumbai by the Army had come from the Indo-Chinese border at Doklam is factually incorrect,” read an official statement.

“The bridging stores used for the construction are training stores stored in various depots across the country, which were moved by rail to Mumbai,” it added.

The Indian Army was given the task of construction of three FOBs for the Indian Railways at Elphinstone, Currey Road and Ambivli railway stations.

Of the three, the FOB at the Ambivli railway station has been successfully completed.

The task of building the FOBs is being undertaken by the Bombay Engineer Group and Centre, Kirkee from the Indian Army as a part of aid to civil authority for safety and smooth functioning of essential public services, it added. (ANI)

Tags: ,
Related News
Army soldier, civilian killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch
Now, Army plans to open doors to women, recruits 874 women in Corps of Military Police
Havoc by Premis of Ram Rahim – Centre assures assistance if needed, Haryana CM may seek Army’s aid
519 girls and staff members at the Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar Girls Hostel ,rescued by the army in Rajasthan
Army MI-35 trainer plane crash landed at Rajasthan’s Balesar
Man from Arunanchal Pradesh was shot dead late last night in area bordering Myanmar by Army in a case of  “mistaken identity”
Top