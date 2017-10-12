Army soldier, civilian killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch

Srinagar/Jammu and Kashmir, October 12: An Army soldier and a non-military man were killed in Pakistani firing on Thursday at forward ranges along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch.

“The Pakistan Army started ridiculous and unpredictable firing of small arms and automatics from 10: 35 hours in Krishnagati Sector along the Line of Control (LoC)”, a security representative said here on the ceasefire violation.

He said that the Indian Army is retaliating unequivocally and adequately. “Firing is still on,” the representative said. A soldier and a non-military person were died in the unjustifiable ceasefire infringement by Pakistan today morning in the area, he said.

On October 6, Pakistani troops had opened fire in Baba Khori and different regions in Rajouri area, and on October 4, three Army soldiers were injured in unjustifiable and unpredictable firing in Poonch area.

In a truce infringement by Pakistan along the LoC in Poonch on October 3, an Army jawan was killed, a day after two minors passed on and 12 regular folks were harmed in the cross-border shelling.

The year 2017 has seen an explicit inflation in truce infringement by Pakistan.