Army special forces para-dropped across LoC: Reports

New Delhi, Sep 29: News agency ANI quoting Army sources said Indian Army special forces were para-dropped across the Line of Control. Five terror launch pads were destroyed by the Army across the LOC, ANI said quoting Army sources.

Indian army Special Forces op on terror launch pads lasted from 12:30 am to 4:30 am, the location was between 500 meters to 2 Km across the LoC, news agency ANI reported.

India conducted surgical strikes on terror launch pads in the early hours of Thursday across the Line of Control and inflicted significant casualties and heavy damages.

The announcement of the sudden action by the army to target terrorists was made by the Director General Military Operations Lt Gen Ranveer Singh at a hurriedly called news conference during which external affairs ministry spokesman Vikas Swarup was also present.

Gen Singh said India shared with Pakistani army details of the surgical strikes which followed “very specific information” that terrorists were positioning themselves in the launch pads along the LoC.

Details of duration of the surgical strikes or when it was conducted or the place was not immediately given.

“The Indian Army conducted surgical strikes last night on terror launch pads across the Line of Control,” Singh said, adding India was ready for any kind of contingency.

Gen Singh said heavy damages were caused to the terror camps and there were significant casualties, adding that as of now there was no plan for further operation.

Sources said that at least two terror camps were struck during the surgical strikes.

“We can’t allow terrorists to operate across the LoC. There has been a surge in infiltration,” Gen Singh said.