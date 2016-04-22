Army takes Mumbai students on adventure tour in Kashmir

Jammu, April 22: Over 130 students from Mumbai schools are on an adventure tour of the border areas in Jammu and Kashmir, interacting with war veterans and even trying their hand at firearms and border patrolling as part of the Indian Army’s project ‘Sadbhavna’.

Spokesman of the army’s Udhampur headquartered Northern Command, Colonel S.D. Goswami told IANS in Jammu city: “Students from different schools of Mumbai are on a tour to Jammu and Kashmir these days.”

“The tour sponsored by the army under its project ‘Sadbhavna’ aims to showcase the sacrifice and commitment undertaken by the army in J&K,” he said.

“The national integration tour comprising of 136 students of Classes 6 to 9 along with 19 teachers and four principals from different schools across Mumbai have visited Army Goodwill School, Hall of Fame at Rajouri, and Corps Battle School, Sarol, during the last few days,” he said.

Col Goswami said: “The students carried out small arms firing, obstacle training and witnessed various activities like a ride on the army tank, display of arms and weapons, equipment, including demonstration on management and potential of dogs in the army.”

“The students witnessed and gained first-hand knowledge on exposure to the challenges faced by soldiers on the Line of Control (LoC), casualty evacuation drills, and bunker clearing drills as part of infantry operations,” he added.

The students also went trekking in the higher reaches of the Pir Panjal range, they went on a treasure hunt, played tug of war, and participated in debate and quiz competitions. A briefing on the operational success of Rashtriya Rifles was organised for them.

“They were shown movies on humanitarian and social development activities under Sadbhavna. A campfire was held in the evening which gave the students an insight into a soldier’s life,” the official said.

“An interaction with Honorary Lieutenant (Retired) Santan Singh, Vir Chakra, a war veteran filled the students with a sense of pride. Ninety-two-year-old Lieutenant Santan Singh of 9 JAK RIF participated in 1948 and the 1965 Indo-Pak Wars,” Col. Goswami said.

“He was awarded Vir Chakra for his gallantry during the 1948 Indo-Pak war in which he had destroyed enemy position by his swift and heroic actions even while being under heavy enemy fire.”