Arnab barks as he lack self-confidence: M B Rajesh lambastes Republic TV Channel MD Arnab Goswami.

Kozhikode, May 30: M B Rajesh MP has come down heavily on the Republic TV channel MD and News anchor Arnab Goswami. The topic for the debate was Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s comment on Indian Army. In the debate on the Republic TV Channel, Arnab Goswami goes on talking without allowing M B Rajesh to talk. After this incident, M B Rajesh wrote an open letter to Arnab which was posted on Facebook.

M B Rajesh’s letter starts saying that, on the last day of the debate on May 26, Arnab said only one truth. Arnab said that he has handled greater leaders than Rajesh. It shows his pride, intolerance and cheap culture. “I have never claimed that I am a big leader”, wrote M B Rajesh.

But I have been fortunate to cooperate with anchors who are honest, decent, cultured and knowledgeable than you are. You have all the right to assume that you are something great. But I feel that you are biased and proud. Moreover, you are a journalist who does not have strength, earnestness, credibility and confidence”, says M B Rajesh in his Facebook post.

In reference to the incident on May 26, M B Rajesh blamed Arnab that “you are the most unethical journalist I have ever seen”. Rajesh concludes the letter saying that the Indian Army is not a newsroom experience like yours. I was born in a military hospital and had lived in military camps. I’m a soldier’s son. What have you done honestly for the Indian Army?, Rajesh asked. He concludes the letter saying that Arnab should watch his videos at least once. “Then you will realise how disgusting it is and will definitely search for some other career options.”

In the meantime, MLA VT Balram has appreciated M B Rajesh MP, who had raised a harsh criticism against Republic TV channel chief editor Arnab Goswami through an open letter.

After Mani Shankar Aiyar, Congratulations to M B Rajesh MP who gave Arnab Cowswamy, a mouth shutting reply, Balram wrote. Balram added that that the style of most of the media organisations shall be audited. Balram’s response is also through Facebook.