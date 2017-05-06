Arnab Goswami comes back with a bang in Republic TV media channel

New Delhi, May6:It’s been roughly six months since Arnab Goswami anchored his last show on Times Now. But even when not doing the news, the anchor has found a way to be the news.

A carefully crafted PR strategy, courtesy some of the country’s leading names in the business, has helped Arnab Goswami and Republic to stay on top of public mind space.

Arnab has quite a communications team assembled – Mindshare as the media agency, Ogilvy India as the creative agency and Laqshya Media Group as the out-of home (OOH) advertising agency.

Journalist Arnab Goswami shocked everyone when he decided to quit Times Now. But his ardent fans did not have to wait for long as the former prime time anchor announced his new venture, Republic, very soon. Though the launch date of the channel is not yet clear, Goswami launched the Republic’s official Twitter and Facebook pages, along with a website. Like his ‘The News Hour’ show on Times Now, the social media drive was nothing but a spectacle that amused the audience.

True to his character, Goswami’s campaign material warned, “On the brink of shaking up the system all over again.” It urged people to join the “revolution” and asked to “shout out loud, disrupt the fence sitters.” Though the pages are not verified as of now, there was an unusual tweet from Twitter India that raised many eyebrows. “Welcome to Twitter, @Republic! We are happy to be your microphone to the Nation & World,” wrote the micro-blogging site. Many raised questions as to when did Twitter start welcoming a new entrant.