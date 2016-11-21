With Arnab Goswami gone ,Congress and AAP return to Times Now

New Delhi, Nov 21: With the exit of Arnab Goswami from Times Now, the Congress party and Aam Aadmi Party have lifted their ‘boycott’ of Times Now, and have started appearing in prime time debates and giving bytes to the TV network.

For the past one year the Congress party had boycotted Arnab’s show because of his rude manner and for cricising Rahul Gandhi for everything, AICC spokesperson Randeep Surjewala even informally confirming the boycott of Times now.