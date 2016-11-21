With Arnab Goswami gone ,Congress and AAP return to Times Now

November 21, 2016 | By :

New Delhi, Nov 21: With the exit of Arnab Goswami from Times Now, the Congress party and Aam Aadmi Party have lifted their ‘boycott’ of Times Now, and have started appearing in prime time debates and giving bytes to the TV network.

For the past one year the Congress party had boycotted Arnab’s show because of his rude manner and for cricising Rahul Gandhi for everything, AICC spokesperson Randeep Surjewala even informally confirming the boycott of Times now.
Tags: , , , ,
Related News
Protest innovations from Congress | From ‘Pakoda’ stalls to World’s longest protest banner
Main course of discussion on Twitter, Rajya Sabha, ‘Pakoda’ now takes a protest avatar
Selling ‘pakoda’ better than begging | In Rajya Sabha maiden speech, Amit Shah attacks Congress
Congress gives a spin to PM’s ‘Top’ remark | Asks whether he is on ‘Pot’
A day before Union Budget, Rahul Gandhi says Cong will change GST structure if it comes to power
Kejriwal Vs BJP | AAP to move supreme court on sealing drive ban
Top