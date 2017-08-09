Arnab Goswami surrenders after playing with fire – Malayalis: Withdraws Republic TV App from Google playstore

New Delhi, August 9: Republic TV’s co-founder Arnab Goswami’s trials with Malayalis from the vibrant state of Kerala has resulted in withdrawing the Republic TV App from the Google Play store.

As the ratings have drastically reduced, it started affecting its revenue. If the rating of the app is reduced, it will directly reflect on the channel’s revenue from advertisements.

Following the negative reviews of the Malayalis, Arnab Goswami’s Republic channel’s Facebook page rating has fallen sharply. And it resulted in removing the rating button on Republic TV’s Facebook page.

In the last few days, Malayalis took the effort on avenging over the Republic TV’s attempt for giving large media support to the Sangh Parivar’s agenda to portray Kerala as a terror state.

Arnab vs Mallus: Facebook removes fake 5-Star reviews given by BJP IT Cell and Republic TV supporters

After identifying that the Republic TV would be worst affected if the App is distorted, the people have taken it as their duty. They started giving the lowest rating in the google play store also.

The Republic TV App has been withdrawn from the Google Play Store after the App has been dashed down in the Play Store with a low rating and negative reviews.

As this issue had gone viral, another app named, the “News Republic” is also affected by negative reviews, which do not have any connection with Arnab’s Republic TV.