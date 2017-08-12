Arnab vs Mallus: Facebook removes fake 5-Star reviews given by BJP IT Cell and Republic TV supporters.

Thiruvananthapuram/Kerala, August 12: It was just a few days ago, Malayalis put a Pongala on the Republic TV channel which tried to humiliate Kerala in a sequence by telecasting fake news and organising discussions aimed at shaming Malayalis.

Initially, the Malayalis targeted a Facebook group in the name of Republic Channel. It was like reporting one star on the Facebook page review and reduced the rating. Malayalis brought down the star rating of the Republic channel from 4.7 to 2.1 by giving one star in a series. Following this move, the Republic Channel has removed its review option.

When people started criticising that too, they restored the review option and put fake reviews to regain the older rating. The 5-star ratings were later added in bulk and the 1-star rating became down. When the Malayalis noticed this, they reinforced their war against the Republic Tv and retained the first place by giving the 1-star rating from all around the globe.

The Channel’s attempt to save the facebook page by giving 5 star using fraudulent FB accounts was also in vein after the united Malayalis attacked as one against the Republic TV on the social media. Once the 5 Star rating was regained, the Republic TV Page Admin might have requested the Facebook to remove fake reviews.

Arnab Goswami surrenders after playing with fire – Malayalis: Withdraws Republic TV App from Google playstore

The channel was badly hit by Facebook’s findings that the Republic TV had given 5 Star ratings widely from fake accounts. This retaliated the Republic TV as the Facebook had identified the 5-star ratings given in bulk by fake accounts and subsequently removed it. The ratings on the Channel’s Facebook page have reduced to 2. 0 when Facebook withdrew its entire fake reviews and review transfers.

The 5-star rating of the Channel which counted more than 70000 had fallen sharply to 44,000 when the Facebook has seized the fake accounts. On the other side, the one-star-ratings has crossed One lakh and reached the Rs 1.31 lakh mark. The republic TV’s mobile app was withdrawn from the Google Play Store after the negative reporting has increased immensely.