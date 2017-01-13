Aron Szilagyi and Katinka Hosszu selected as Hungary’s top athletes of 2016

Budapest, Jan 13: Olympic saber champion Aron Szilagyi and Olympic swimming champion Katinka Hosszu have been selected as Hungary’s male and female Athlete of the Year 2016.

Shane Tusup, Hosszu’s husband and coach, received top coaching honours on Thursday, reports Xinhua.

The men’s football team was picked as the best sports team and goalkeeper Gabor Kiraly was named the best male football player.

Zsanett Jakobfi became top female football player.

Swimmer Tamas Toth was chosen top male disabled athlete and wheelchair fencer Zsuzsanna Krajnyak was honoured as best female.

Sandor Beliczay was voted top coach of disabled athletes for coaching wheelchair fencing. The women’s wheelchair fencing team was voted top disabled team.

