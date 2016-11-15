Around 60lakh worth of banned Rs1000 notes seized from bus passenger in Kozhikode bus stand

KOZHIKODE,Nov15: Unaccounted cash to the tune of Rs. 61.98 lakh, mostly in the scrapped Rs. 1,000 denomination, was seized from a passenger at the bus stand in Kozhikode today. The man has been taken into custody, police said.

The seizure was made by a police team led by Nadakkav Sub-Inspector Gopakumar during a routine check when 45-year old Rasheed from Ernakulam district, who arrived in Kozhikode by a bus, came out of the KSRTC bus stand at 4:30 am, the police said.

Bundles of Rs. 1,000 notes were found in his baggage following which he was taken to the Nadakkav police station.

Police said there were 61 bundles of Rs. 1,000 notes besides some other denomination, including Rs. 50, amounting to Rs. 61,98,100.

The passenger could not provide any supporting document to account for the cash, police said, adding the seized notes have been sent to bank for verifying their genuineness after which further action would be taken.