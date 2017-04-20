Arrested ISIS suspects are self-taught radicals: UP Police.

Lucknow/Uttar Pradesh, April 20: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday said the nine arrested ISIS suspects from Jalandhar, Mumbai and Bijnor in a joint operation with the state Anti-Terrorist Squad were ‘self-radicalised’.

Additional Director General of Uttar Pradesh Police Daljit Chaudhary said, “The youth arrested are not in liaison with any group, they are self-motivated, self-guided and self-radicalised.”

The police have evidence against four held and others are being interrogated.

“In the searches conducted, no incriminating evidence has been found as yet but it can be called a possible criminal conspiracy,” he added.

Chaudhary further said that they are misguided youth and can be admitted to the mainstream after counselling.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad said it received information of a group being readied for terror activities.

“Special Cell Delhi Police, CI cell Andhra, Maha ATS, Punjab and Bihar Police were involved in the operation,” it added.

Nearly a month ago, police had busted an ISIS-inspired terror module and one of its suspected members, Saifullah, was killed in a 12-hour siege and anti-terror operation in Lucknow.