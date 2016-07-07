Arrested member of al Qaeda’s India wing has been in touch with Pakistani jihadi who knew about IC-814 plane hijacking and 26/11 Mumbai attack

New Delhi, June 7: An arrested member of al Qaeda’s India wing has been in touch with Pakistani jihadi outfits since the mid-1990s, and was aware of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s plan to free terrorist leader Maulana Masood Azhar from jail, a Delhi Police charge-sheet says. The operative, Mohammed Abdul Rehman, was told by a Pakistani terrorist in 1999 that 10 JeM members were in Nepal, ready to strike to secure Azhar’s release, according to a report by dailymail.com.

Days later, the Indian Airlines flight IC 814 was hijacked from Nepal’s Kathmandu city and taken to Kandahar in Afghanistan.

The Indian government was forced to swap the JeM boss with the passengers who had been taken hostage.

Intelligence agencies remained clueless about Rehman and several others like him, who had a free run for nearly two decades. Giving Indian sleuths the slip, they travelled to Pakistan for terror training, returned, and got involved in radicalising and influencing youths for jihad.

Some of them also played host to Pakistani extremists who had come to carry out strikes.

The syndicate was finally busted last year. While five of those involved are in custody, 12 are still on the run. Sources say many of them may be running other al Qaeda sleeper cells, while some are suspected to be in Pakistan and Afghanistan – including Sana Ul Haq, the module’s leader.

The reports come in the same week that al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) urged Indian Muslims to carry out lone wolf attacks to kill government and security officials.

The AQIS is trying to attract South Asian youths while competing with Islamic State, which claimed last week’s deadly attack on a restaurant in Bangladesh.

The charge-sheet filed by Delhi Police last month on the suspected AQIS cell reveals that the members were veterans who attended terror training in Pakistan and were indoctrinated to carry out jihad.

Indian agencies went into a frenzy in April 2014 when al Qaeda announced its mission to spread its network in India, and planned a massive recruitment drive across the country.

A video showing the group’s top leader Ayman Al Zawahiri urging the outfit to expand its fight to India, Myanmar, and Bangladesh shook the security establishment, prompting the Intelligence Bureau (IB) to sound a countrywide alert that led to the busting of the terror ring in December 2015.

The charge-sheet says Rehman completed a PhD in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoband city in 1994, in Arabic and Hadees. He then started giving lectures on jihad, and was in touch with terrorists from across the border.

He was arrested once in Cuttack in 2001 for getting into a quarrel, but escaped the police since there was no record of his terror activities.

In 2015, he visited Pakistan, was assisted by an ISI agent, and met 26/11 Mumbai attack plotters Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi and Hafiz Saeed.

“During his discussions, Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi enquired about the conditions of Muslims in India including Muzaffarnagar, UP, and motivated him to lead jihad against the Indian government and State. Zaki-ur-Rehman had told him that it was the right time for Ghazwatul Hind (The War on India),” says the document.

The charge-sheet also mentions that a Pakistani terrorist, Salim, who got in touch with Rehman in the 1990s, dropped hints about the IC-814 hijack.

“Salim told him that he had been sent to India to take revenge of Babri Masjid demolition and was planning an attack in Ayodhya. Rehman’s brother Tahir assisted Salim for recce of Ayodhya and other places in India,” the document reads.

The terror syndicate was busted with the first arrest of Mohammed Asif on December 14, 2015. The charge-sheet states that like Asif, many others from Sambhal, a small town in western UP, have left India and joined al Qaeda after visiting Pakistan.