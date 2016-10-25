Arts and writers festival in Goa would discuss the ban on Pakistani artistes in India

Panaji, October 25: An upcoming arts and writers festival in Goa will discuss the issue involving the raucous demand for a ban on Pakistani artistes in India, an organiser of the festival said on Tuesday.

“It is a complex issue, ideas will definitely come up. Such a premier festival of literature and arts is a platform to take stock of situation,” Damodar Mauzo, an organiser of the Goa Arts and Literary Festival, said.

“There will be opportunities to reflect on these issues. It is a complex issue… One thing is sure, we will not compromise on the issue of freedom of expression,” Mauzo said.

The annual Goa Arts and Literary Festival, which has hosted Pakistani writers in the past, is scheduled to be held in the state from December 8 to 11.

The latest edition of the event will focus on Indian literature and put the spotlight on writers and poets across regions, Mauzo said.

The festival will be inaugurated by Jorge Barreto Xavier, former Secretary of State for Culture, the government of Portugal, and Sivakamim, an acclaimed writer and activist.

Nobel Prize winner Bob Dylan will also be honoured at the event with a concert by Meghalaya-based musician Lou Majaw.