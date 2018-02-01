Arun Jaitley arrives in Parliament, Cabinet meets

New Delhi, February 1: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley arrived in Parliament on Thursday morning, to deliver the Union Budget 2018-19.

The Finance Minister is expected to present the budget after the cabinet meeting, which is currently underway. Arun Jaitley examined the final copy of the document on Wednesday and the budget will be presented in the Parliament around 11 a.m.

This will be the first budget after the roll-out of the GST and the last budget of the Narendra Modi-led government.

As per tradition, the Finance Minister had met the President of India before heading to the parliament, wielding the symbolic cherry-brown briefcase containing the Budget.

He was accompanied by the Finance Secretary Dr Hasmukh Adhia, Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg, Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian, and others.

He is also expected to address the media at 3.30 p.m. this afternoon