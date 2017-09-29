Arun Jaitley calls Yashwant Sinha, Job applicant at 80

New Delhi, September 29: The Senior Bharatiya Janta Part leader Yashwant Sinha questioned the audacity of someone who never won an election making a personal attack on him like Arun Jaitley did yesterday. According to reliable sources, Yashwant Sinha said that “Arun Jaitley made it personal by calling me a job applicant. Arun Jaitley delivered a good speech but ignored the advice of LK Advani to refrain from personal attacks. I am happy he made a personal attack.”

Yashwant Sinha further mentioned that “I didn’t come to politics after retirement. I left my post in the Indian Adminstrative Service, so I could not be asking for job at the age of 80 yrs. Yashwant Sinha was a a former NDA finance minister himself.

According to media reports, Yashwant SinhaSinha told that “If he was a job applicant, then Arun Jaitley would not be there in the first place”. Arun Jaitley criticised Yashwant Sinha’s tenure as finance minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee saying that during that period non-performing assets of banks were 14-15% of their loans. Yashwant Sinha was finance minister from 1998 to 2002. Yashwant Sinha added that “They say I was useless as a minister. How could they have given me the ministry of External Affairs if I was so useless.”