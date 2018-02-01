Arun Jaitley to deliver budget in Hindi

New Delhi, February 01: Arun Jaitley will deliver Union Budget speech in Hindi, deviating from tradition. According to sources, the move is to foster a direct connect with the rural populace. The last full Budget of the Narendra Modi government is going to focus on agriculture and Hindi speech is intended to reach the aam aadmi of the country.

Arun Jaitley will become the first Union Finance Minister to deliver the Budget speech in Hindi after the Independence.