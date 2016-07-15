Arunachal CM Nabam Tuki wants more time for proving majority in floor test

Itanagar July 15Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Nabam Tuki, who has reinstated following the historic Supreme Court judgment of two days ago, has called the decision of state governor Tathagata Roy to hold a floor test by Saturday a “hasty” one, and has appealed for “reasonable time” for the same.

Many of our MLAs are out of station and will not be in a position to attend the session for holding the floor test if summoned on or before July 16, 2016,” Tuki, in a letter to governor Roy late Thursday night, a copy of which is available with The Indian Express said.

Tuki also invoked Para 4.11.13 of Chapter IV of the Sarkaria Commission’s recommendations and said that it had defined a period of 30 days as “reasonable time” unless there is very urgent business to be transacted.

On Thursday, Tuki had told The Indian Express that he would require “at least 10-15 days” to take the floor test.

Meanwhile, Kalikho Pul, who lost his chief ministership in the wake of Wednesday’s apex court judgment, is firm on his stand that majority of the legislators 43 out 60, were still with him and that he would be able to defeat Tuki on the floor of the House.

Tuki on his part has maintained that following the Supreme Court judgment, all legislators who had sided with Kalikho Pul were technically and legally Congress members.

Pul welcoming the governor’s order asking Tuki to prove his majority in the House by Saturday, Pul however has expressed fear that the latter, by seeking more time, might try to indulge in horse-trading.