Arunachali student innovates with ‘Goggle for Blind’ at festival at Regional Science centre in Guwahati

Itanagar , Mar 18: Chief Minister Pema Khandu met today Anang Tadar, a class XI student of New Galaxy Academy, Nirjuli who had left everyone stunned with his innovation of a gadget called Goggle for Blind (G4B).

The invention was adjudged the most innovative award in recently concluded Regional Level Science Festival at Regional Science centre at Guwahati and was awarded the Dinanath Pandey Smart Idea Innovation Award.

Impressed by his innovation, the National Innovation Foundation (NIF) and UNICEF willing to launch G4B in the market had asked Anang for creating few prototypes to test on the blind people. To develop these prototypes, Anang who comes from a poor family approached the Chief Minister for help.

Appreciating the brilliant innovation that is intended to make the life of visually impaired people easy, the Chief Minister offered full financial support to him to develop the gadget.

Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) Minister, Bamang Felix who spotted the boy helped in arranging today’s meeting with the Chief Minister so that Anang could find all possible support and encouragement from the state government towards his innovation.

The Chief Minister assured that there will be no lack of support and that he could fully devote his time and energy to develop the machine that would bring joy to visually impaired people. “We will setup proper institutional mechanism to encourage innovation and support innovators in the state for a ‘New Arunachal’,”said Khandu.

When CM asked what motivated him to develop the gadget, the boy recalled a blind girl whom he saw few years back. Saddened at her plight, Anang decided to use technology to help visually impaired people. The technology he chose was similar to parking sensors used in cars.

Since then after developing the gadget, he has participated in National Level Science Exhibition at Rashtrapati Bhawan, New Delhi, on March 6 where Honey Bee Network, which is in collaboration with NIF, Society for Research and Initiatives for Sustainable Technologies and Institutions (SRISTI), Global Youth Action Network (GYAN) and UNICEF were quite impressed with his innovation.

Anang was accompanied by his elder brother and Sports Authority of Arunachal Chairman, Bamang Tago. (ANI)