Arvind Kejriwal accepts Amarinder Singh’s challenge for open debate

New Delhi, Oct 24: The face-off between Congress leader Amarinder Singh and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal took a fresh twist on Monday with the former challenging the latter for an open debate.

Capt.Amarinder Singh tweeted: Punjabis believe in leading from the front, not hiding behind others. Or have you already accepted that you can’t face me for a public debate? Now that you’ve shot your mouth, don’t scoot like you typically do! Show courage & come for an open debate. Choose the time, place & platform

Punjabis believe in leading from the front,not hiding behind others.Or have you already accepted that you can’t face me for a public debate? https://t.co/PV8jvsG9EH — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) October 24, 2016

Kejriwal tweeted: “I am not hiding behind anyone sir. I am ready for a debate with Rahul ji or Sonia ji anytime. Our punjab team will debate wid u. I accept ur challenge sir. I suggest 4 names- H S Phoolka, Jarnail Singh, Bhagwant or Gurpreet. Speaker, date, time, place of ur choice.”

I am not hiding behind anyone sir. I am ready for a debate with Rahul ji or Sonia ji anytime. Our punjab team will debate wid u. https://t.co/EeSqHHZLss — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 24, 2016

Kejriwal released the party manifesto for Punjab on Sunday and has vowed to end the drug mafia in the state if voted to power.

The Delhi CM has been making allegations against Congress and Akalai Dali ever since the Aam Aadmi Party announced to contest elections in Punjab. Recently, the AAP chief accused the Congress’ Punjab CM hopeful of using “drug money” in his campaign.

“Sir, ppl talking in Punjab that u using (Bikram Singh) Majithia’s drug money in ur campaign. Is it true? U had saved him from CBI enquiry 3 yrs back (sic),” Kejriwal tweeted.

Majithia is Punjab’s Revenue Minister.

Singh put out a stinging response to Kejriwal, saying he was “hallucinating” and seeing things that “don’t exist”. Singh also dismissed AAP’s challenge in Punjab saying Kejriwal as somebody who make statements to grab headlines.