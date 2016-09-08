Arvind Kejriwal accuses Punjab Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal of making “fake CDs” tarnishing AAP

New Delhi, September 8: Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) National convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday accused Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal of preparing “fake CDs” against AAP.

He further said if AAP comes to power in Punjab, it will waive off farmers’ debt.

Addressing a press conference here, Kejriwal further alleged that AAP was facing difficulties due to the game plan of Sukhbir Badal.

“Elections in Punjabare approaching, and only four-five months have been left. People had warned us that in run-up to the elections Sukhbir Badal would start conspiring against us; fake CDs will come, allegations will be levelled, and people will stand against us. All these have started happening,” Kejriwal told the media.

“I got to know that Sukhbir Badal has got 63 fake CDs prepared against us and has even hired a company for doing it,” said Kejriwal, “but, I am very happy that the people of Punjabare very smart. They understand the conspiracy and game plan of the Badals.”

Taking a jibe on the SAD government, Kejriwal said, “They will make two to three CDs everyday, and will play it on their own PTC channel.”

He further added, “The people of Punjabare really smart and understand that Sukhbir Badal has done everything. I have come here and will stay here until I ensure that they are sent to jail.”

Stating that the farmers in Punjabare in very bad condition, and are committing suicide, Kejriwal said, “We have prepared a blue print in our manifesto for the wellbeing of the farmers and their families. We will waive off farmers’ loan and rate of interest.”

He appealed to everyone to reach Nawi Dana Mandi at Bagha Purana in Moga on September 11 at 2 p.m. for the launch of a Farmers’ Manifesto.