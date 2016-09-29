Arvind Kejriwal gets trolled after praising ‘anti-India’ Uri article

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal was slammed on Monday for his stay at Khalistan Commando Force (KCF) commander Gurinder Singh’s house in Moga.

NEW DELHI,Sept29: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has come under attack on Twitter after he praised an article by a former ambassador and said India and not Pakistan is getting isolated internationally over the Uri attack.

“Excellent article. On Uri, rather than Pak, India seems to be getting isolated internationally,” Kejriwal tweeted, attaching the article by M.K. Bhadrakumar in The Tribune.

The article titled, “Not in India’s corner” argued how India seemed to be getting isolated despite its effort to isolate Pakistan over the Uri attack.

Twitter trolls termed Kejriwal’s praise of the article anti-India and slammed him for compromising with national interest. “The only thing worse than this article is Kejriwal’s endorsement of it. Utterly disgraceful,” tweeted Minhaz Merchant.

The Pakistani side, too, appeared to rejoice . “That whatever moment when Delhi, yes, Delhi CM, tweets an Indian article about India’s isolation while India is trying to isolate Pakistan”, tweeted Pakistan journalist Mehr Tarar.


AAP leaders, however, said Kejriwal’s praise was aimed at highlighting the diplomatic failure of the Modi government on the Uri terror attack.

