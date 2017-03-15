Arvind Kejriwal is ‘mentally unstable’: Harsimrat Kaur

New Delhi, March 15: Teasing Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal for putting the liability on EVMs for the dismal show of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the recent Punjab Assembly polls, Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Wednesday said that the former has lost his mental balance.

“Arvind Kejriwal is mentally unstable and we all can see that. When he got 67 seats in the Delhi assembly election then everything was fine, now when Punjab assembly election has rejected him he is not able to digest his failure and is creating a ruckus,” the Union Cabinet Minister of Food Processing told to ANI.

Kaur further said that the AAP Chief should focus on the affairs related to the national capital rather than making poor statements about the electronic voting machines and ballots.

“Kejriwal has always lying. Why should the public support him? He should self-analyse,” Harsimrat Kaur added.

The Shiromani Akali Dal leader from Bathinda also attempted to downplay the defeat of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in Punjab assembly elections.

“Though we have lost the assembly elections, we have a 31 % vote share at the end of it. It means the people of Punjab still have faith in Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD),” she said.

Arvind Kejriwal today alleged that the Electronic Voting machines have tampered during the recently conducted assembly polls in the five states which ultimately resulted in his party’s dismal show, especially in Punjab assembly.

Addressing a press conference here, Arvind Kejriwal suggested that the Election Commission of India needs to relook at the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the electoral process until faith is restored in the instrument.

“Many from Punjab said that there is anger against the Akalis and Aam Aadmi Party is sweeping polls, still Aam Aadmi Party got 25 % votes and Shiromani Akali Dal got 31 percent votes. How is it possible? Even in Malwa, we got thrashed and the Congress won there. How is it possible?” the AAP Chief asked.

The Delhi Chief Minister further said is it possible through the Electronic Voting Machines that 20-25 percent vote share meant for the Aam Aadmi Party was transferred to the SAD-BJP alliance.

The Aam Aadmi Party national convener insisted it is the Election Commission’s responsibility to keep people’s faith in Electronic Voting Machines.

He further asked the EC to count slips of Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) and match it with the figures of Electronic Voting Machine results.

BSP supremo Mayawati had earlier also put the onus on the Electronic Voting Machines for her loss in the UP Assembly elections, saying the machine accepted votes only in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

(ANI)