Arvind Kejriwal meets Pinarayi Vijayan, discusses possible coalition against BJP.

New Delhi, April 19: Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi Chief Minister on Wednesday had met Pinarayi Vijayan, the Kerala Chief Minister on Wednesday. The duo had met at the Kerala House in Delhi today. Reportedly, the talks were about a grand possible coalition between the two factions in a move to counter the nationwide power of BJP.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reached Kerala House by 8 am on Wednesday. The half-an-hour long meeting had occurred while certain leaders including Nitish Kumar are in a discussion on the formation of a grand alliance of parties which are against the BJP.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that though the CPM cannot work with the Congress for countering the BJP, it will consider joining hands with other parties. He said this after his meeting with the AAP’s Muffler-man.

While the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that he hoped to continue the relationship with the Kerala CM. “What exists today in the country is the politics of fear. Some are trying to silence those who speak against the central government,” he said, adding that he sees the meeting with the Kerala Chief Minister as a new start.

This is the first meeting between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan being heads of two states.