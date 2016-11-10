Arvind Kejriwal raises eyebrows over PM in demonetisation beneficiary Paytm ad

New Delhi, Nov 10: India woke up to several full page advertisements in national newspapers today by cash-free apps. E-payment apps Paytm and Freecharge, and Ola and Snapdeal had full page ads on the advantages they offered on cashless transactions.

Paytm went a step further and used PM Narendra Modi as its poster boy much like Reliance Jio did last month.

The mobile payment and e-commerce biggie Paytm has raked in big bucks in the last 24 hours of the PM’s masterstroke against corruption. It registered a 1,000 percent growth in money added to e-wallets.

So the question being asked on social media is whether PM Modi is endorsing Paytm for a corruption-free India? No answers, yet.

As Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal points out in this tweet, “Paytm biggest beneficiary of PM’s announcement. Next day PM appears in its ads. Whats the deal, Mr PM?”

Restaurant listing and food ordering app Zomato, and travel aps Ola and Uber also cashed in on the Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 rupee note ban.