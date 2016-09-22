Arvind Kejriwal repeatedly make allegations about Narendra Modi but blind to the crimes of his ministers: BJP

New Delhi, September 22: Hitting out at Arvind Kejriwal for blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his name was included in a case regarding alleged illegalities in the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has asserted that the chief minister has repeatedly been making wild allegations but somehow is conveniently blind to the flaws of several ministers of his government, reports deccanchronicle.com.

BJP leader OP Sharma said that Kejriwal is habitual of making ludicrous charges, but managed to turn a blind eye to the misdeeds by the members of the Aam Aadmi Party.

“Kejriwal is targeting so many others but he is not looking at his own people who are busy raping women, making fake degrees, going to prison and abusing women. He is probably the first man in the world whose tongue’s length has increased by saying lies and had to surgically cut it!,” he said.

Asserting that the actions of DCW Chief Swati Maliwal, who is facing charges of irregularities in the appointments in the panel, were unconstitutional, Sharma added that Kejriwal should not get so flustered and instead cooperate with the investigation if he thinks he and Maliwal are innocent.

Kejriwal’s fresh attack on the Prime Minister came after the anti-corruption branch (ACB) slapped a police case against Swati Maliwal over complaints of alleged irregular recruitment.

“Don’t know why my name is in the FIR. Without the Prime Minister’s approval, a chief minister’s name doesn’t come in an FIR. What is my role in this? My role has not been mentioned even once in the FIR,” Kejriwal said.

The ACB on Tuesday filed an FIR against Maliwal over alleged irregularities in appointment of staff in the women’s panel.

The FIR has been filed under Prevention of Corruption Act and comes after she was grilled by the ACB over the matter.

The DCW is under the ACB scanner for arbitrarily appointing 85 people in the past year.

Around 90 per cent of contractual staff of the Delhi Commission for Women, led by Maliwal, are members of her party.

Last month, Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal had warned that Maliwal will be arrested soon as there are numerous decisions of the AAP-led Delhi government which Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants reversed through the Lieutenant Governor, Najeeb Jung.

Quoting sources, Kejriwal added that Jung is ‘hell bent’ on removing the team which made clinics and saved money on flyovers, adding that Maliwal was in danger too.

“Increase min wages in Delhi. Is it illegal? Sources: Big cos met Modiji n opposed it. Now LG sitting on that file. LG hell bent on removing the team which made moh clinics and saved money on flyovers. Sources-LG n PMO hell bent on removing Swati Maliwal 4 doing gud job. She’ll be arrested coming week n then removed,” he tweeted.

Earlier the ACB had raided Maliwal’s office following a complaint lodged by her DCW predecessor Barkha Shukla Singh, alleging that it was indulging in illegal practices of appointing party associates to plum posts.

The Delhi High Court had on February 6 rejected the plea for giving a death sentence or enhancing life imprisonment to Vikas and his cousin Vishal to 25 years in jail without any remission.

The high court had then held that the murder of Katara, who was in love with Vikas’s sister Bharati, was an “honour killing”, which was done in a very “carefully planned and premeditated” manner with “extreme vengeance”.

The high court had decided to enhance the sentence awarded by the trial court, saying “amplitude of the gravity of the offence”, “cries for the need” that they (the convicts) be “adequately punished”.