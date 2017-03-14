Arvind Kejriwal says ‘no’ to EVMs in DMC Polls

New Delhi, March 14: Taking an indication from Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal has expressed reservations about electronic voting machines (EVM) and sought the use of ballot papers in the upcoming civic body polls in Delhi.

Arvind Kejriwal has directed Chief Secretary M M Kutty to write to the State Election Commission in this regard.

“The CM has directed the chief secretary to ask the state election office to hold Delhi Municipal Corporation elections through Paper Ballots,” a source in the Chief Minister’s office said.

The move comes close on the heels of BSP Chief Mayawati questioning the “reliability” of EVMs.

Mayawati alleged that they were tampered with in the UP Assembly polls, where her party face a great failure.

Arvind Kejriwal’s demand was backed by Delhi Congress Chief Ajay Maken who through a series of tweets in his twitter account asked the Delhi Chief Minister to hold the Municipal Corporation elections through ballot papers.

Aam Aadhmi Party’s Jarnail Singh, who lost to former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal from Lambi, also demanded the use of ballots in the elections ahead.

“Although we accept defeat, we have serious doubts over the results of Punjab assembly election. There are several villages in the Lambi constituency where we have received fewer votes than the number of AAP volunteers there.

“For the first time, VVPAT (Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail ) was used in Punjab assembly elections. When we asked the Returning Officer to tally the number of votes to the VVPATs, he declined to do so,” Jarnail Singh said.

Meantime Election Commission criticizing Mayawati’s Claim:

The Election Commission of India had earlier denied the allegations of tampering of Electronic Voting Machines as accused by Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati.

The Election Commission said that the electronic voting machines could not be tampered with and that candidates are allowed to randomly check the EVM’s before the actual voting.

“The machine is both mechanically and electronically protected to prevent any tampering or manipulation. The programmes used in these EVMs is burnt into a one-time programmable chip so that it cannot be altered or tampered with,” the Election Commission said in its reply to Mayawati.

The machines are not networked either by wire or by wireless to any other machine or system. Therefore, there is not any possibility of its data corruption, sya the EC letter.

Mayawati, the former CM of Uttar Pradesh, had alleged that the Electronic Voting Machines used in UP and Uttarakhand Assembly elections had been tampered with in a way that every vote goes to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In a letter to the Election Commission, the BSP Supremo asked the poll panel to hold the results of UP and Uttarakhand assembly elections and do re-polling using ballot papers.

Even Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav said that if a political party is levelling such serious allegations, the Election Commission should look into it.