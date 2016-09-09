Arvind Kejriwal’s car involved in minor accident in Punjab

Chandigarh, Sep 9 :  Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal’s car was involved in a minor accident on Friday near Jalandhar on the second day of his Punjab tour, police said.

The Toyota Innova multi-utility vehicle (MUV) was slightly damaged and Kejriwal was shifted to another car in his cavalcade and continued his journey towards Amritsar.

No one was injured in the accident.

A police officer said that a car in the AAP leader’s cavalcade hit his vehicle while trying to avoid a three-wheeler on the highway. The cavalcade was descending from a flyover near the Punjab Armed Police (PAP) campus on the outskirts of Jalandhar.

Kejriwal was travelling from Ludhiana to Amritsar.

The AAP leader started his four-day political tour of Punjab on Thursday at a time when the party’s state unit and its leadership is facing an internal crisis.

