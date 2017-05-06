From Aryabhatta to Sans Frontier Satellite: It happens only in India.

New Delhi, May 6: As the ‘sans frontier’ geosynchronous satellite launch vehicle ( GSLV-09) takes off from India’s lone spaceport Sriharikota, ISRO’s space might is pretty evident.

India penned her name in the history by launching 104 satellites in a single rocket on February 15, 2017. From MOM to GSLV-9, India has come far ahead of the yore times of Aryabhatta.

Walking down the memory lane, here’s a quick glimpse of the ISRO’s giant footsteps.

1975, Aryabhatta: India’s first satellite was a ‘make in India’ gig, and was launched by the Soviet Union. It reentered the Earth’s orbit post 19 years of the space travel. It was built to carry out experiments in astronomy and solar physics.

1979, Bhaskara: This satellite was launched from Kapustin Yar for gathering the data vis-a-vis forestry, hydrology and geology. Albeit second, it happens to be the first satellite which carried T.V and cameras.

1980, Rohini: the Second experimental launch of SLV-3 with Rohini. Mission successful!

1981, Bhaskara II: It re-entered into Earth’s orbit in 1991 and collected huge chunks of information about land and water zones. One out of the two cameras malfunctioned, however, sent back more than 2000 images.

1982, INSAT-1 A: A communication satellite launched by a US rocket. It was first meteorology satellite of our country.

1983, INSAT-2B: A mirror image of the INSAT-1 A and served more than seven years.

1988, IRS-1A: Indian Remote Sensing (IRS) satellite launched by a Russian rocket. It is the second developmental flight of ASLV with SROSS satellite. But the mission was failed.

1992, INSAT-2DT: 1,360 kg satellite was initially an Arab and subsequently an Indian communication satellite, launched from French Guyana.

1994, Stretched Rohini Satellite Series: Abbreviated as SROSS, a group of satellites carried scientific and technology payloads to space. It aided in the discovery of a slew of gamma ray bursts.

1997, IRS 1-D: It is seventh in the line of the remote sensing satellites. It is built, launched, operated and maintained by the ISRO. The mission completed in 2010 after serving for twelve years.

2001, GSAT-1: Successful launch of heavy rocket Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) with GSAT-1 satellite.

2002, Kalpana-1: The METSAT is the first dedicated metrological satellite and was renamed Kalpana, after Indian-born U.S. astronaut Kalpana Chawla. It was designed for seven years of service and meant majorly for amassing climate and environment related information.

2004, EDUSAT: The first of its kind, Education Satellite is solely designed for the educated sector. The concept of smart class is conceived by this very satellite. It makes two-way communication possible and supplied educational materials to the classrooms.

2005, CARTOSAT-1: It was launched by Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle. The CARTOSAT-1 mission ensured data continuity while introducing improvements in the spatial, spectral and radiometric resolutions.

2007, CARTOSAT-2: Launch of Cartosat-2 with Space Capsule Recovery Experiment and two foreign satellites and successful recovery of the space capsule. The launch of Italian satellite AGILE by PSLV and Insat-4CR by GSLV.

2008, Chandrayaan: India’s first lunar exploration mission from Sriharikota. It had a mission life of two years and majorly covered planetary and remote sensing sectors.

2011, YouthSAT: A joint Indo-Russian satellite mission which does justice to its name by bringing together the students from graduation, post graduation and research scholar level. The satellite is the part of Indian Mini Satellite Series and is second in line.

2013, MOM: This satellite stole away all the limelight. Mars Obiter Mission also known as Mangalyaan is India’s first venture into the interplanetary space and without an iota of doubt, it is an enormous triumph.

2014, GSAT 16: A communication satellite. GSAT- 6 features an unfurl-able antenna, largest on board any satellite. The launch of GSLV-D6 also marks the success of indigenously developed upper-stage cryogenic engine.

2015, GSAT 15: Communications satellite carries communication transponders in Ku-band and a GPS Aided GEO Augmented Navigation (GAGAN) payload.

2016, SCATSAT-1: The continuity of the OCEAN SAT, this satellite helps to gather the data regarding the cyclones, wind and weather forecasts. It has a mission life of five years.

2017, Cartosat 2D: It needs no special mention. India rocked the world and ISRO never ceased hitting the headlines post its launch via PSLV. Launching 104 satellites in a single rocket, it happens only in India.

2017, GSAT 9: Space diplomacy has touched new heights with Prime Minster Narendra Modi’s new gift in the sky to the South Asian neighbours. The use of communications satellite for use by a neighbour at no cost has no precedent worldwide. The satellite weighing two tonnes was fabricated in three years. (ANI)