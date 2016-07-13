As per National Flag Code : Kerala Government bans National flags made in Plastic

Thiruvananthapuram, July 13: A ban on use, sale, display and purchase of plastic-made national flags has been enforced. Considering the importance of the national flag, use of flags inappropriately and not as mentioned in the National Flag Code has prompted the Kerala government to issue the ban.

The National flag code says that national flags made of wool, cotton,khadi and silk should be used and public have been allowed to use paper made national flags on special occasions.

The order comes after complaints of cheap plastic flags being found thrown away like garbage after events like Republic Day or Independence Day.

The Kerala state budget had imposed a 20% tax on disposables made of plastic.

In March, the Bombay High Court had asked Maharashtra government to come up with a comprehensive policy to ensure a ban on use, sale and purchase of national flags made of plastic.

The Central government had also informed the court that a proposal to ban manufacture of national flags made of plastic was pending.