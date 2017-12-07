As political slugfest continues, Rahul is ‘Baba Bhole’ for Modi; Modi a ‘neech aadmi’ for Aiyar

New Delhi, Dec 7 : With just two days to go for Gujarat polls, the political slugfest continued with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday taking a jibe at Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, saying, “The political parties ask for votes in Baba Saheb’s name. But these days they are not remembering Baba Saheb, but Baba Bhole.”

PM made the remark during the inauguration of Dr Ambedkar International Centre.

Modi said that the political parties who asked for votes in the name of Dr B. R. Ambedkar have lately turned into “Shiv bhakts”. Apparently, he was mentioning to the statement made by Congress that Rahul Gandhi was a Shiv bhakt, but does not believe in using it for political gain.

On the other hand, Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar on Thursday referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “neech aadmi” (low-minded person) for appropriating Babasaheb Ambedkar into his election campaign for the imminent assembly polls in Gujarat.

Aiyar, while talking to ANI, said it was the first prime minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, who turned Dr Ambedkar’s wish into reality and it was not correct to badmouth the Nehru-Gandhi family.

“This person is a ‘neech aadmi’ (low-minded). He is not civilised and in a situation like this, there is no need to practise such dirty politics,” Aiyar said.

In the run up to the Gujarat polls, the BJP has been appropriating Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar to accuse the Congress Party of meting out an unjust treatment to legends like them.

Prime Minister Modi had said the Nehru-Gandhi family did the greatest injustice to Babasaheb Ambedkar and Sardar Patel. He said the injustice with Ambedkar was done when Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru enjoyed full influence over the Congress Party.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi said he do not agree with the language used by Aiyar. “I do not appreciate the tone and language used by Mr Mani Shankar Aiyer to address the PM. Both the Congress and I expect him to apologise for what he said,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

BJP and PM routinely use filthy language to attack the Congress party. The Congress has a different culture and heritage. I do not appreciate the tone and language used by Mr Mani Shankar Aiyer to address the PM. Both the Congress and I expect him to apologise for what he said. — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 7, 2017

This is not the first time Aiyar has made a derogatory remark about the prime minister.

He had, in January 2014, before the Modi-wave took the nation by surprise, said “Modi would never become prime minister, but he was welcome to serve tea to Congressmen.”

The BJP had then turned the Congress leader’s attack into a campaign asset – “chai pe charcha”. (with inputs from ANI)