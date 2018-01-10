ASEAN summit to be venue for release of stamps based on Ramayana

New Delhi , Jan 10: Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (East) Preeti Saran on Wednesday said that the leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)countries will inaugurate a set of commemorative stamps based on Ramayana at the India-ASEAN summit.

“When the leaders will come for a plenary session, together they will also inaugurate the stamps”, said Saran.

The ASEAN India Summit will take place on January 25, followed by the Republic Day celebrations for which all the 10 leaders from the ASEAN countries have confirmed their participation in the commemorative Summit as well as to be guests of honour at the Republic Day.

“We expect the leaders to start arriving by January 24. It will begin with a banquet hosted by the President Ram Nath Kovind, followed by leaders’ retreat in which our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited all the 10 ASEAN leaders for an exclusive retreat summit”, said Saran.

“Thereafter, the leaders will move on to the plenary of the commemorative summit followed by a gala dinner to be hosted by Prime Minister Modi”, she added.

She further said that a separate programme will also be organised for the spouses of the ASEAN leaders.

India has also invited Ramayana troupes from all the 10 ASEAN countries. They will perform Ramayana from January 20-24 at the Kamani auditorium.

Yesterday, Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia Dr H. Wiranto called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital.

The Prime Minister warmly recalled the successful visit of Indonesian President Joko Widodo to India in December 2016, and said that he is looking forward to welcoming the President in India again later this month, when leaders of ASEAN countries will visit the country for the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit and will also be the chief guests at the Republic Day celebrations thereafter. (ANI)