Ashley Graham meets husband on Porn Sunday church service

Los Angeles, Dec 12: Model Ashley Graham met her husband Justin Ervin on Porn Sunday.

Graham ran into Ervin in the lift of a church in 2009 and she says that she will never forget the service that day because it was such a memorable subject, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“The church we used to go to had themes. This Sunday, they had ex-porn stars talking to the congregation about how porn ruined their lives,” Graham told Cosmopolitan magazine.

Porn Sunday is an event organised by various churches in the US to feature the issues of pornography and sexual addiction.

Graham had made a decision before she met Ervin that she will not have sex before marriage. She thinks it has only heightened their relationship.

“It allowed us to know each other on a deeper friendship level. We both had pasts. Now, sex is the cherry on top of our marriage.”

–IANS

