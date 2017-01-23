Ashley Judd attacks ‘Hitler’ Trump says she is a nasty woman

Washington D.C. , Jan. 23 : More than 500,000 people participated in the Women’s March on Washington in DC on Saturday including actress Ashley Judd, who raised eyebrows for her rant against the new President.

The Hollywood actress and the pop star departed from the general spirit of inclusivity and calls for mutual respect with personal attacks not only on Trump but also his family, including daughter Ivanka.

Ashley read a poem by 19-year-old Nina Donovan from her home state of Tennessee.

“I am a nasty woman,” the poem began. “Not as nasty as a man who looks like he bathes in Cheeto dust, a man whose words are a dis to America, Electoral College-sanctioned hate speech.”

“I feel Hitler in these streets,” the poem continued, “Nazis renamed.”

Another line referenced Trump’s past comments about the attractiveness of his daughter: “I’m not as nasty as your daughter being your favorite sex symbol.”

“Our p-ies ain’t for grabbing,” the poem concluded. “This p– is for my pleasure and giving birth to more nasty woman.”

The march is expected to be largest inauguration-related protest in US history and comes the day after Donald Trump was sworn in as President of the United States. (ANI)