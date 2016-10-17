Ashok Leyland launches full-electric bus for Indian market

NewDelhi,Oct17:Ashok Leyland today revealed the all-electric Circuit series bus which has been fully designed and engineered in India for Indian road and load conditions. The new ‘Circuit’ series of vehicles will be offered on multiple platforms.

Speaking at the bus’ reveal, chief guest Ambuj Sharma, additional chief secretary, Industries and Commerce, Government of India, said: “Today is a very significant day for us as state and as a country. India’s first-ever fully electric bus, developed for India and made in India, is a big leap in mass public transport. This vehicle will support the government initiative of reducing India’s Rs 800,000 crore fuel import bill and is a promise for a brighter and cleaner future for all of us and for our future generations.”

Vinod K Dasari, MD, Ashok Leyland, said, “The Circuit series of buses is another testament to Ashok Leyland’s commitment to leveral India’s technological innovation to deliver relevant and best-in-class solutions for India and the world. In April 2015, at the FAME Delhi workshop, we had committed to vehicles with full electric powertrains by January 2017. I am happy to dedicate the first vehicle in this new Circuit series, ahead of schedule.