Ashok Leyland makes trucks with (iEGR) technology in order to meet the BS4 norms

Hyderabad, May 20: Ashok Leyland, flagship of the Hinduja Group, and the 2nd largest commercial vehicle (CV) manufacturer in India, today showcased its range of future ready products, based on Intelligent Exhaust Gas Recirculation (iEGR) technology, and innovative industry-leading services at its Zonal Conference 2017 held here today. Pioneering the indigenous development and application of the iEGR technology, Ashok Leyland is the only domestic OEM to implement this technology successfully for its products above 130 Horse Power (HP).

Ashok Leyland has, once again, brought its technology prowess and Indian innovation to the fore for the benefit of its customers. Intelligent Exhaust Gas Recirculation (iEGR) technology is a simple yet innovative solution to achieving the desired results in order to meet the BS4 norms.

This technology is not only better suited to Indian conditions compared to Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) technology (based on European technology) but will also prove to be hugely cost effective, easy to operate and hassle-free to maintain. All of which will benefit the Ashok Leyland customer, resulting in better margins compared to products by OEMs which are based on SCR technology.

With iEGR technology as the highlight, the Company displayed a mix of over thirty innovative products and services, featuring trucks, buses, light commercial vehicles (LCVs), simulators and gensets. Speaking on the occasion Mr. Anuj Kathuria, President – Global Trucks, Ashok Leyland, said, “Ashok Leyland has many innovative class leading firsts to its credit through the years.

This showcase of the iEGR technology across our product range bears further testimony of our capability to roll-out technology-led future ready products. For the environment it will mean more efficient fuel combustion and improved emissions. The indigenous development of iEGR technology will also mean faster time to market and minimal cost of implementation, he added.